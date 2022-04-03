Vicky Kaushal shares postcard-worthy photos from his tropical vacay with Katrina Kaif; Take a look

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are living it up on a tropical island and making us crave for some beach time. The lovebirds flew to an undisclosed location earlier this week and have since been sharing a few snapshots from their stunning holiday. On Sunday, Vicky added some brightness to our day as he shared postcard-worthy pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a series of pictures that will simply leave you in awe of the natural beauty. He captioned the photos, "No filter," which included the sky lapped up in hues of pink and orange. The breathtaking blue sea, tropical fruits and infinity pools were a part of Vicky's gram. Tell us it doesn't make you crave a vacation right now?

Take a look:

Just two days ago, the actor curled up with wifey Katrina Kaif for a selfie as they soaked in the sun and took to the waters. Katrina also shared their holiday snaps as they made the most of their time. Unlike other Bollywood celebs, Vicky and Katrina ditched the Maldives and instead opted for a remote island for their first holiday ever since they got married in December.

