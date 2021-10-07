Vicky Kaushal shares stunning PICS in his latest avatar as he gears up for ‘Sardar Udham’ release

Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest actors currently working in the Hindi film industry. His latest venture Sardar Udham directed by prolific Shoojit Sircar will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Shoojit spoke about Irrfan Khan playing the lead role in Sardar Udham. He said, “But at a certain point, Ronnie (Lahiri, producer), Irrfan and I had a discussion and in that, he was also okay that we move on and make the film so that we don’t have to wait for too long.”

Shoojit further said, “Last time, 5 Bhagat Singh films came together and we didn’t want the same to happen with Udham Singh.” He added, “It was difficult to discuss this subject with Irrfan. Moving on was difficult, but we moved on and then Vicky came in his shoes.” Vicky further spoke about Irrfan and said, “Firstly, those shoes cannot be filled by anyone. It’s impossible.” He adds, “It is very unfortunate that we lost a person like Irrfan saab so early on. I knew that my attempt was never to fill those shoes because it is practically impossible. He is one actor I really admire for everything he does. Any part he played is like schooling for all budding actors like me.”

Vicky further mentioned that the film is a tribute to Irrfan and said, “Everything we did in this film was a tribute to him. We have tried to be as honest as possible to the process of making Sardar Udham from the time we collaborated.”

