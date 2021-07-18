Vicky Kaushal shares a VIDEO that he ‘will 100% delete later’; Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone react

Vicky Kaushal has shared a video jamming on Purple Hat. Scroll further to see how Hrithik, Deepika, and Ayushmann reacted.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most active celebrities on social media. From his workout days to other hobbies, Vicky’s Instagram is a window into his life for his numerable fans. Earlier on Sunday, Vicky shared a post where he had made a lovely painting of Lord Ganesha. Vicky’s painting caught the attention of many and several people wrote celebratory comments praising his hidden talent. The caption had three emoji. The first one was a color palette; the second one was an exciting smiley, and the third one was an artist emoji.

Vicky Kaushal shared an interesting video on his Instagram on Sunday where he was bobbing his head to Purple Hat by Vanity Jam. He donned a hoodie and performed excellently in the video. In a hilarious caption, he wrote, “Felt cute will 100% delete later. Bohot zor se Acting aa rahi thi”. Several celebrities who follow Vicky seemed impressed by him and wrote lovely comments. Ayushmann Khurrana dropped multiple emojis. wrote ‘Woah’ with clamp emojis and further mentioned ‘I like’. Vicky replied to Hrithik’s comment in the most wonderful way and wrote, “woah!!! You like. I dead”. also reacted to the post with several laughing emojis.

Take a look:

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal reacted to the post in the comment section and wrote, “Kya superb lip movement computer graphics hai yaar.. Wow” along with fire emojis. Casting director Shanoo Sharma also wrote a comment by dropping a heart and a fire emoji. On the work front, Vicky has begun the prep work for one of his most ambitious projects titled ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ which co-stars Sara Ali Khan and is directed by Aditya Dhar.

