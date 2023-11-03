Vicky Kaushal shares 'wise' thoughts during workout; Katrina Kaif wants to know person behind advice

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. Despite maintaining privacy about their relationship before marriage, they now often engage in playful banter on social media. In a recent instance, Vicky shared an intense workout picture along with some deep thoughts in his caption. Katrina swiftly responded, asking him to reveal the identity of the person behind the advice.

Vicky Kaushal’s deep musings and Katrina Kaif’s reaction

On Friday, November 3, Vicky Kaushal shared a snapshot of his workout session on Instagram. Dressed in a white t-shirt and blue pants, with a blue cap, he appears deep in thought, looking down. The workout equipment is visible in the background. In the caption, Vicky shared some thoughtful musings, writing, “Observe what you feel, do what you must.”

Katrina Kaif, his wife, responded playfully, saying, “Hmm, which wise person said that (thinking face emoji).” This playful banter adds a touch of humor and affection to their social media interactions, giving fans a glimpse into the couple's fun dynamic.

Have a look!

Fans were swift to pick up on the playful banter between Vicky and Katrina. Many pointed out that they believed the person behind the deep advice was none other than Katrina herself. Responses under Katrina's comment on Vicky's post included remarks like "Mrs. Kaushal," "it’s you obviously," and "you only I think."

