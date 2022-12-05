Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill recreate Bana Sharabi from Govinda Naam Mera; WATCH VIDEO

Vicky Kaushal is amongst the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. Shehnaaz Gill , too, has earned a lot of fame through her work in the Hindi Television industry. What happens when these two popular celebrities come together for a dance performance? It is evident that the video will surely take the netizens by storm. Nowadays, actor Vicky Kaushal is busy promoting his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera which is set to arrive at Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.

In the latest development, Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill have recreated the song ‘Bana Sharabi’ from the film Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky, who is married to popular Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, has surely set the internet on fire with his dance moves. Shehnaaz is also nowadays referred to as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ which has added a spice element to the video.

This video was created on the sets of ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’---a chat show that is being hosted by Shehnaaz herself.

Have a look at the video here.