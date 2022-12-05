Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill recreate Bana Sharabi from Govinda Naam Mera; WATCH VIDEO
Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill are the two of the most popular celebrities in the world of showbiz. What happens when they perform an act together from the film Govinda Naam Mera? Have a look.
Vicky Kaushal is amongst the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. Shehnaaz Gill, too, has earned a lot of fame through her work in the Hindi Television industry. What happens when these two popular celebrities come together for a dance performance? It is evident that the video will surely take the netizens by storm. Nowadays, actor Vicky Kaushal is busy promoting his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera which is set to arrive at Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.
Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill recreate Bana Sharabi from Govinda Naam Mera
In the latest development, Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill have recreated the song ‘Bana Sharabi’ from the film Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky, who is married to popular Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, has surely set the internet on fire with his dance moves. Shehnaaz is also nowadays referred to as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ which has added a spice element to the video.
This video was created on the sets of ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’---a chat show that is being hosted by Shehnaaz herself.
Have a look at the video here.
Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front
Kaushal has a number of projects to look forward to at the moment. At first, he will be seen in director Shashank Khaitan's comedy film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. After winding up the promotions of this film, he will feature in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled next co-starring Sara Ali Khan.
In December next year, he will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial wherein he will star in a biopic titled Sam Bahadur on the life of Field marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Shehnaaz Gill’s Work Front
Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, will soon make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan.
Also Read: Ghani Syaani Song OUT: Shehnaaz Gill oozes oomph with her fiery looks, nails Haryanvi rap with MC Square