Vicky Kaushal to shoot for Sara Ali Khan starrer soon after his wedding with Katrina Kaif? Here’s what we know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to become Mr and Mrs tomorrow and the celebrations for their big day are going on at a grand scale. The couple, who has been dating each other for a while now, is taking their nuptial vows in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. While fans are eagerly waiting to get hold of every information about Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, speculations are rife about their honeymoon and post wedding schedule. Now as per a recent update, the lovebirds are expected to return to work soon after their D-Day.

According to a report published in Times of India, Vicky will be working on a project with Sara Ali Khan while Katrina will be working with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming directorial. It reported that Vicky will resume the work in mid-December in Indore and it will be a 30-40 days schedule. “The team has already shot one schedule. They had intended to complete the film in one go but Vicky’s wedding dates broke the schedule into two. They’ve shot for about 15-20 days and will shoot another 30-40 days, starting sometime around mid-December. The team is coming to Indore in a few days from now to start work. Vicky may take a little break to spend Christmas and bring in the New Year with Katrina but details of how things could be worked out are not clear at the moment,” a source close to the production was quoted saying. However, an official confirmation about it is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, talking about the wedding ceremony, it is reported that Vicky and Katrina’s D-Day is going to be a grand occasion. The media reports suggested that groom Vicky will be making a grand entry on his D-Day and is likely to come on a chariot which will be drawn by 7 horses. It is also reported that Vicky and Katrina will be heading to Maldives for their honeymoon.

