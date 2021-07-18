Vicky Kaushal shows off his hidden talent in recent Instagram post; Check out

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to show off his painting skills, and fans are in awe of his hidden talent.

It's said that painting is a form of stress buster, and going by the posts of our celebs, it looks this might be absolutely true. Going by this thought, Vicky Kaushal may have decided to relieve his stress by indulging in this activity. The Sanju actor took to his Instagram account and flaunted his painting skills. He held a picture of Lord Ganesh, which quite possibly looks like he drew it, and his fans were spellbound with his hidden talent.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram page and posted a picture of him holding a canvas that had Lord Ganesha’s painting on it. The caption had three emoji. The first one was a colour palette; the second one was an exciting smiley, and the third one was an artist emoji. Going by these captions, it is clear that Vicky himself has drawn this painting. He drew Lord Ganesha in red colour over the green background, and we have to admit that the painting looked nothing less than a professional one.

Check it out:

The moment Vicky posted this picture, fans started showering love and compliments in the comments section. From fans calling him ‘talented’ to complimenting his smile, they were in awe of everything.

Vicky wore a plain white tee in this picture and sported his million-dollar smile that is easily capable of stealing many hearts.

Well, Vicky Kaushal has surely left all his fans speechless with his talent. Do you want to see the actor painting more often? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

