Vicky Kaushal shows his injured back while prepping for Sardar Udham; Says 'Cuts that didn’t make the cut'
However, for the role, Vicky had to undergo a lot of changes. He prepared himself a lot and today the actor shared a picture on his social media handle where he is seen giving a glimpse of his preparation. He showed the cuts on his back. In the mirror, his small glimpse is also seen with blood on his face. The picture recalls the scene where he was arrested by the British for killing General Dyer who was responsible for the massacre.
Vicky captioned it as, “Cuts that didn’t make the cut. #SardarUdham @pgorshenin.” The actor has also written a heartfelt note for the director recently and thanked him for the film.
Take a look at the post here:
It is worth mentioning here that the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April 1919. A large crowd had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of pro-Indian independence leaders. The then British General Dyer had surrounded the Bagh and ordered his soldiers to shoot at the crowd.
