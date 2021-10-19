Vicky Kaushal shows his injured back while prepping for Sardar Udham; Says 'Cuts that didn’t make the cut'

Sardar Udham has been released on the digital platform and it has been trending. The film is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and Vicky Kaushal is being highly appreciated. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the revolutionary drama is based on India's Independence Era. It shows the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which killed many Indians.

However, for the role, Vicky had to undergo a lot of changes. He prepared himself a lot and today the actor shared a picture on his social media handle where he is seen giving a glimpse of his preparation. He showed the cuts on his back. In the mirror, his small glimpse is also seen with blood on his face. The picture recalls the scene where he was arrested by the British for killing General Dyer who was responsible for the massacre.

Vicky captioned it as, “Cuts that didn’t make the cut. #SardarUdham @pgorshenin.” The actor has also written a heartfelt note for the director recently and thanked him for the film.