Vicky Kaushal shows off his pumped up biceps as he sweats out in the gym; See PHOTO

It seems like the heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is all set to enthrall the audience with his amazing body transformation. The Sanju actor has been sweating it out at the gym lately and has been making his fans gush over his dapper looks. From dropping his shirtless gym selfies to giving us a glimpse of his workout regime, Vicky has proven that he is among the fittest actors in the film industry. The actor has yet again shelled out some major fitness goals in the latest picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, The Uri star has dropped his jaw-dropping picture from a gym that speaks volumes about the hard work that he is putting up these days to get toned and ripped muscles. Notably, he also pens down the lyrics of the song ‘Better As One’ along with the post. The dashing actor captions the picture as, “I know that we can do better I know we better as one I know that we could do better Without evil on our tongue!” In the click, Vicky can be seen sitting while he is seen smiling. He looks dapper in a black gym outfit with a matching hat while flaunting his pumped-up biceps. Notably, netizens are all hearts for the picture.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in the Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh. The film will see him in the titular role. The forthcoming biopic will hit the theatres next year. Besides this, Vicky will also be seen with Manushi Chillar in another project and has announced the same on social media with a script in his hand.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

