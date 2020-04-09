Vicky Kaushal shows off his swag in THIS throwback picture and sends fans into a frenzy; Check it out

Vicky Kaushal looks cool as he shows off his swag donning a black t-shirt and a grey coloured cargo pant with a band tied on his forehead.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. Most of the celebrities are having a good time with their families and loved ones. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor has been spending quality time with his brother Sunny Kaushal.

Due to the lockdown, fans are missing seeing a glimpse of the actor. Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Vicky Kaushal from the sets of a film. In the picture shared by a fan, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor shows off his swag and is seen donning a black t-shirt and a grey coloured cargo pant with a band tied on his forehead and he paired his entire look with cool sunglasses. This photo has surely made his fans excited.

Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor has been urging his fans to enjoy the outside world’s view from their windows. He has also requested them not to put someone’s life in danger by loitering outside in this crucial period. On the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors next month. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht shoot will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's picture here:

