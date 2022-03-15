Vicky Kaushal shows us how work is going on sets of his next film with director Anand Tiwari; See PIC

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. The actor has proved his acting prowess in movies such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, and others. He enjoys a massive fan following owing to his good looks and wonderful acting skills. Every now and then, he shares pictures and videos on Instagram to give a glimpse of his life to his fans. Speaking of which, Vicky shares a sneak peek of his latest project.

He is currently shooting for an upcoming flick, which also stars Triptii Dimri. The movie is helmed by Anand Tiwari. Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo with director Anand Tiwari and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. While sharing a post, he also wrote a quirky caption. Vicky’s fans also showered love on his post. A fan wrote, “Cutie.” Others dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

See Vicky Kaushal’s post here:

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed details about the film. “Vicky and Triptii will be shooting at a Mumbai studio for a month, after which they will head to Delhi and a few other locations in North India. However, the makers will do one final recce there before they roll with their second schedule. The film also features Ammy Virk in a pivotal role. It’s an extremely entertaining and unique script, but also has an important message for the audience. The team did a few readings before they started shooting for the film,” informed a source close to the development. This is the first time that Vicky and Triptii have collaborated on a film.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera as he collaborates with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will mark the Sardar Udham actor’s second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar after Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Govinda Naam Tera is set to hit the screens on June 10 this year.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal exudes hotness in his ‘mood shot by Mrs Katrina Kaif’; See PIC