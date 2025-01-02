Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor, Sharvari and more can’t contain excitement as Maddock Films announces ‘Vijan-ary’ slate of upcoming horror comedy films
Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor, Sharvari, and others shared their thoughts on social media in response to the exciting lineup of upcoming films announced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.
In a treat to its fans, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films recently raised anticipation by releasing the slate of their upcoming films. The list of movies includes the sequels to its successful projects — Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya — along with Thama, Chamunda, and more. Following this, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor, Sharvari, and others sent major shout-outs on their respective social media handles about the development.
On January 2, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and shared Maddock Films’ post about their upcoming slate of film announcements. He called the development "Vijan-ary indeed!" and followed it with a hug, a red heart, and a clap emoji. Notably, Kaushal is collaborating with Maddock Productions for Chhaava and Mahavatar.
In addition, Sharvari also has her film, Maha Munjya, scheduled for release on December 24, 2027, as part of the slate of film announcements. She expressed excitement by stating, "Maha maza ayega!!" followed by a ghost and a nazar amulet emoji. "@maddockfilms fam, killing it!" she further added with raised hands emoji.
Varun Dhawan whose Bhediya 2 will be releasing on August 14, 2026, also re-shared the post on his Instagram stories. Veer, on the other hand, called it "Toofaan."
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao also shared a special post on their respective social media handles. While Kapoor shared a casual selfie pointing towards the next slide and wrote, "Swipe >>> ब्रह्मांड ho toh aisa!," Rao welcomed everyone to his "universe". The duo will share the screen space in Stree 3 which is poised to release on August 13, 2027.
Abhishek Banerjee also made a special post and wrote, "Incoming" followed by multiple fire and devil emojis.
It is worth mentioning that the production house's expansive slate of upcoming films also includes Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. It will grace the silver screens on Diwali 2025 which will be followed by Shakti Shalini on December 31, 2025.
After Bhediya 2, the production house will have Chamunda on December 4, 2026, followed by Stree 3 and Maha Munjya in 2027. The ambitious four-year journey leads to Mahayudh, a monumental two-part saga that will be released on August 11, 2028, and October 18, 2028, respectively.
