Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra & Tiger Shroff in race to lead Rohit Shetty's 1st cop drama for OTT platform?

The filmmaker in Bollywood who has carved a niche in nailing cop-dramas and has created his universe out of it is none other than Rohit Shetty. From Singham to Simmba and now Sooryavanshi, Rohit has managed to wow audiences with his vision of a cop universe. Now, it seems like he is all set to bring his magic in a cop drama to the OTT world and apparently, the top contenders for it are three popular stars of today- Vicky Kaushal, and Tiger Shroff.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Rohit is all set to back his first digital web series, a cop drama, for Amazon Prime Video that will be helmed by his assistant Sushwanth Prakash. The report also claimed that the filmmaker is in initial level talks with Vicky, Sidharth and Tiger to play the leading man in the cop drama web series that will apparently have eight episodes. A source informed the daily that Vicky, Tiger and Sidharth are Rohit's 'top choices' for the role in his debut OTT offering.

A source told the daily, "They are Rohit’s top choices for the role as the material demands an actor who is adept at action. If all goes well, the actioner will roll by December. Though it marks Rohit’s foray into the OTT world, he is not in a rush to announce it and will probably do so only after the release date of Sooryavanshi is finalised."

If this turns out to be true, then Rohit Shetty's big-screen magic will soon be witnessed by viewers in the comfort of their homes on an OTT platform. While we wait for this to be confirmed by Rohit, fans of the filmmaker would be excited to hear this development. Meanwhile, Rohit's film Sooryavanshi with and is yet to get a release date. The film has been ready for release since 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, it has been postponed for release. Rohit is now directing Cirkus with , Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

