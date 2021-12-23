Vicky Kaushal is a sight for sore eyes as he soaks up the winter sun on set; Seen it yet?

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been in the headlines over the past few weeks owing to his wedding with Katrina Kaif. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at a resort in Rajasthan and since then, have been spending time together. After a few weeks of being at home, Vicky recently jetted off to kick off his shoot and now, he has shared a video from the sets of his new project. While the actor has not yet announced what he's shooting for, fans of Vicky's fans have been loving his on set shenanigans.

Taking to his Instagram story on Thursday, Vicky shared a video of enjoying his favourite Punjabi jam whilst sitting in the sunshine. The actor could be seen soaking in the hues of the winter sun as he enjoyed the music and waited for his shot. In the video, Vicky could be seen clad in a white robe with an accessory in his neck. The URI actor looked handsome and managed to leave fans gushing over his rugged yet smart look.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, a few weeks back it was reported by Etimes that Vicky will soon kick off shooting for Laxman Utekar's rom-com with Sara Ali Khan. The film's one schedule has reportedly been shot and now, Vicky will be in Indore for the shoot of the next.

Apart from this, Vicky also will be seen in Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film is a biopic on life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It will helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Besides this, Vicky will also be seen on Govinda Mera Naam with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Also Read|Vicky Kaushal to shoot for Sara Ali Khan starrer soon after his wedding with Katrina Kaif? Here’s what we know