Vicky Kaushal singing Vande Mataram with all his josh at IPL match will give you goosebumps; WATCH video

All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan these days as these two are not leaving any stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actors were in Ahmedabad yesterday to attend the finals of IPL. It was a memorable match indeed and with the pictures and videos that have come out from the stadium, we know that both the stars had a blast witnessing it live. Although a lot of videos have our attention but we just got our hands on another video wherein the Masaan actor can be seen singing Vande Mataram as it plays in the stadium.

Vicky Kaushal chants Vande Mataram

A video from the Ahmedabad stadium is going viral for all the right reasons. Last night everyone witnessed a memorable match and some epic moments. Even actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were present to witness this match and promote their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. It was during this match that the AR Rahman sung Vande Mataram was being played. The moment it started playing, Vicky got carried away with the tunes and started humming the song in full energy. It was evident that his patriotic side came gushing out. Sara was also seen in the video.

Check it out:

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

The trailer of Vicky and Sara’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was launched recently and it has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Even the songs are topping the chartbusters. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film will hit theatres on June 2. Apart from this, Vicky has Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

