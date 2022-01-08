Vicky Kaushal sings praises for Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re; Asks Aanand L Rai to cast him in his next film

Sara Ali Khan has been making the headline for her recent release Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also featured Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead and marked Sara’s first collaboration with both the superstars. To note, Atrangi Re had opened to mixed reviews from the audience. And while Atrangi Re continues to make the headlines, Vicky Kaushal’s recent post for Sara Ali Khan starrer on social media is grabbing a lot of attention as he reviews the romance drama.

Taking to the Instagram story, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was seen singing praises for Atrangi Re. Vicky also lauded the cast for their respective performance in the movie. This isn’t all. He was in awe of Aanand L Rai’s directorial skills and urged him to cast him in his next film. Vicky wrote, “Kitni pyaari film hai… mazaa aa gaya! @saraalikhan95 such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it. @dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next film Sir, please!”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post for Atrangi Re:

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently shooting with Sara Ali Khan for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie in Indore. The movie will mark their first collaboration together and pics from the sets have been doing the rounds on social media. The movie is touted to be the sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.