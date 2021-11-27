Vicky Kaushal smiles as he reveals his ‘favourite place on earth’ & NO its not what you think; PIC

Vicky Kaushal is one such actor who is making it to the headlines every other day. The actor is in the buzz for his wedding news with Katrina Kaif. It is reported that the two rumoured lovebirds are all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. Well, the actor who is quite active on social media posted yet another picture of him flaunting his infectious smile in front of the camera and revealing his ‘favourite place on the earth’.

In the picture, we can see Vicky Kaushal who is clicked from an extremely low angle. He is smiling ear to ear in the picture. What we can assume on looking at the picture is that the actor is on a shooting set and there is a big camera above him. Vicky can be seen wearing a dark blue jacket with yellow stripes on both arms. Sharing this picture the Sardar Udham actor wrote, “Fav place on earth.”

Take a look:

Talking about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, Pinkvilla had learnt that the much-in-love couple will tie the knot on December 9th at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. A source close to Katrina Kaif revealed that the lovebirds will exchange vows on 9th December. It's going to be an evening Hindu wedding. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding. Remember we were the first ones to inform the news of wedding celebrations that will take place on 7th, 8th December are Sangeet and Mehendi, respectively, in Rajasthan.

