Vicky Kaushal is a smiling dulha in this UNSEEN family pic as ‘mundey wale’ gear up to bring Katrina Kaif home

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures have been taking the internet by quite a storm. Fans have not gotten over their dreamy pictures that look straight out of a fairytale. Even today some unseen pictures from their wedding keep surfacing on the internet and we cannot stop looking at them. Today, Vicky’s brother Sunny dropped an unseen picture from the function and it has the Sardar Udham actor posing with his mom dad and brother and all of them look so happy as they are all set to welcome Katrina Kaif in their home.