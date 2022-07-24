Vicky Kaushal snapped after watching Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, gives a thumbs up to the film; WATCH

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor as his film Shamshera is released this Friday. This film marks his return to the silver screen after almost 4 years. Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. This film has been garnering praises from fans all over. Well, many Bollywood celebs have also taken out time to step out and watch this film and one of them was Vicky Kaushal. The URI: The Surgical Strike actor was clicked stepping out of a theatre today after watching Shamshera alone and even responded to the paps who asked him about the film.

In the pictures and video, we can see Vicky Kaushal in a cream-coloured oversized hoodie. The actor paired it with light blue ripped jeans and wore green-coloured sneakers. Vicky wore a black coloured cap and wore a smile on his face. When the paps asked him how did he like Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Shamshera, Vicky simply gave a thumbs up and made a fantastic gesture with his fingers.

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s pictures and videos:

Meanwhile, recently Vicky Kaushal was in the Maldives to celebrate his wife Katrina Kaif’s birthday along with a couple of friends and family. They indeed gave us all squad goals and the pictures from the trip were proof that they all had a blast.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently dabbling in a few different films. While he is prepping for Meghna Gulzar's biopic Sam Bahadur, the actor has Mera Naam Govinda in post-production. Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in a comedy-drama.

