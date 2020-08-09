Vicky Kaushal snapped at Katrina Kaif's residence as he spends Sunday with rumoured ladylove

Considering that the city's strict lockdown has restricted them from seeing each other, Vicky Kaushal decided to drop in to meet his rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif.

If there is one rumoured Bollywood pair that has been making heads turn and everyone take note, it is Vicky Kaushal and . The two who have maintained a distance on social media, apart from wishing each other on their birthday, have not confirmed their dating rumours. However, their camaraderie in public and a Holi bash that they attended this year has made ample noise. Considering that the city's strict lockdown has restricted them from seeing each other, Vicky decided to drop in to meet his rumoured ladylove.

Thanks to the paparazzi, Vicky Kaushal was snapped on Sunday at Katrina Kaif's residence while getting off from his car. The actor made sure to take all precautionary measures as he was spotted wearing a mask. Donning a white cap, green pullover and black tracks with sports shoes, Vicky kept his look comfortable.

Vicky and Katrina are loved by fans on social media and their photos and videos often go viral within no time. Earlier this year, Katrina also attended Vicky's film 'Bhoot' screening with her sister Isabelle Kaif. Photos and videos from inside the screening showcased the two stars talking to each other and simply delighted fans. At the Holi bash, Katrina and Vicky's dancing video also quickly found some fan love on social media.

