Vicky Kaushal snapped at Katrina Kaif's residence as he spends Sunday with rumoured ladylove
If there is one rumoured Bollywood pair that has been making heads turn and everyone take note, it is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The two who have maintained a distance on social media, apart from wishing each other on their birthday, have not confirmed their dating rumours. However, their camaraderie in public and a Holi bash that they attended this year has made ample noise. Considering that the city's strict lockdown has restricted them from seeing each other, Vicky decided to drop in to meet his rumoured ladylove.
Thanks to the paparazzi, Vicky Kaushal was snapped on Sunday at Katrina Kaif's residence while getting off from his car. The actor made sure to take all precautionary measures as he was spotted wearing a mask. Donning a white cap, green pullover and black tracks with sports shoes, Vicky kept his look comfortable.
Check out photos from Vicky's visit to Katrina's residence below:
Vicky and Katrina are loved by fans on social media and their photos and videos often go viral within no time. Earlier this year, Katrina also attended Vicky's film 'Bhoot' screening with her sister Isabelle Kaif. Photos and videos from inside the screening showcased the two stars talking to each other and simply delighted fans. At the Holi bash, Katrina and Vicky's dancing video also quickly found some fan love on social media.
Do you stan Vicky and Katrina? Let us know in the comments below.
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Kat is too good for Vicky. But they both are simple human beings, and I think he will keep her happy. Kat deserves a good guy.
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
My most favorite couple.
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
I hope they get married soon
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Awwwwww, how cute
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Haven't been more excited for bollywood news than about these two. Just love them.
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
BEST couple
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
These two truly deserve some quality time together.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
After long time, I am so excited like a lil kid.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Isn't that Kat's driver ?
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
It's high time we got a glimpse of this couple. Sweet !
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Internet will have a field... my ship is sailing. Happy for them
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Media, pls stop bothering them
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Oh pls, leave them alone and let them be in peace
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
God bless these two !
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Looks like these two are endgame and I am so happy for them
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
VICKAT yay
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Maybe Ranbir tipped the media ?? LOL
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
So, whats the big deal? Alia has been irresponsibly hopping around like a bunny rabbit the entire covid season from one place to another.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
I was longing to see some news about them. Finally..lovebirds.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
What an awesome news !!! Good for them.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
YAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY