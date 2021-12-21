Vicky Kaushal soaks up sun vibing to Gurdas Maan's song Sajna Ve Sajna & we wonder if he's missing…

It has been quite an exciting few weeks for fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as the couple tied the knot and now are settling into their new lives together. After having moved into his new home with Katrina recently, Vicky jetted out of Mumbai to kick off his shoot in Indore. The handsome star was spotted leaving from Mumbai airport on Monday morning and now, Vicky has dropped a glimpse of his handsome looks in a selfie on his handle. However, his selfie came with a Gurdas Maan song that made us wonder if he was missing a new home.

Taking to his Instagram story, on Tuesday, Vicky dropped a selfie while he was off to work. The handsome star took to social media to give all a glimpse of his look of the day as well as mood while vibing to a Punjabi number by Gurdas Maan in the car. In the selfie, Vicky is seen looking out of the car and soaking in the rays of the sun. The actor is seen clad in a black and white checkered shirt with a cap and a cool pair of sunglasses. The song he was vibing to was Sajna Ve Sajna by Gurdas Maan.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, reportedly, Vicky and Sara Ali Khan will be kicking off the shoot for their rom-com directed by Laxman Utekar in Indore. The URI star and the Coolie No 1 actress were spotted a couple of times together in the city ahead of his wedding with Katrina Kaif.

Apart from this, Vicky also has Govinda Mera Naam with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The first looks of the film were launched a few weeks back. Besides this, he also will be seen in Sam Manekshaw. The film also will star Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The news of the leading ladies was revealed by Vicky in a post on Instagram. The film will be helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan on working with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s rom com: He’s one of the most effortless actors