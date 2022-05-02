Vicky Kaushal speaks about wife Katrina Kaif for the first time: She's great influence, I learn a lot from her

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved real-life couples on the block. The stars got married in December last year and since then fans have been going gaga over their pictures. The lovebirds never fail to impress their fans with their lovey-dovey pictures and also never hesitate in showering love on each other on social media. Now in a recent interview with Hello magazine, Vicky spoke his heart out about his wife and expressed how fortunate he is to have found her.

Talking to Hello Magazine about Katrina Kaif for the first time, Vicky Kaushal said, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day.” Further talking about the last 2 years Vicky said, “There are a lot of blessings I could count for myself in these two terrible years. On the personal front, of course there was my marriage and knowing my family was safe and sound. On the professional front, I’m thankful for when shoots restarted." Recently, Katrina shared a cute childhood photo in which she was seen enjoying her time amid nature. Vicky was quick to react to the photo. He dropped a heart emoticon in the comments and left netizens gushing over their PDA.

On the work front, while Vicky wrapped up a schedule for his next film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Ramesh Taurani. It will release on Christmas this year. Vicky, on the other hand, also has Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera lined up ahead of him.

