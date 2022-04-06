Vicky Kaushal spending fun time with his niece proves he's gonna be a great dad one day; PICS

It has been a while since Vicky Kaushal broke a million hearts after he ditched his bachelorhood and married his ladylove Katrina Kaif on December 9last year. It was a grand wedding in Rajasthan and ever since then both Katrina and Vicky are seen sharing mushy pics with each other on social media. However, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor’s recent Instagram post is winning hearts for a different reason. After all, he has shared adorable pics of himself with his niece.

To note, Vicky had taken time off his busy schedule and spent some quality time with the little princess. The first pic featured Vicky holding his niece in his arms and the two were all smiles. The next two pics featured Vicky and his niece spending time by the beachside and enjoying the sunset together. Vicky’s chemistry with his niece has certainly dropped hints that he will be a great father someday. The Manmarziyan actor captioned the image as, “Chachu’s day with Mishu” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s pics with his niece:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vicky has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan in the lead and will mark the Pataudi princess’ first collaboration with Vicky. Besides, Vicky will also be seen playing the lead in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Shashank Khaitan’s directorial is slated to release on June 10 this year.

