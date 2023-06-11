Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on how Katrina Kaif plans his birthday: Itna mera dimag nahi chalta jitna...

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo dated each other for quite some time and decided to tie the knot in December 2021. After they got married, their fans have been gushing over them and they eagerly wait for them to talk about life after marriage. Recently, Vicky was seen promoting his recently released film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan on Kapil Sharma's show. During the interaction, Vicky revealed interesting details about his wife Katrina. He shared how Katrina plans his birthday while keeping every minute detail in mind.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif plans his birthday

Vicky, who is currently enjoying the massive success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, celebrated his birthday recently on May 16. Katrina posted a mushy post for him. As he wished him a belated happy birthday, Kapil asked Vicky about his birthday celebration after getting married to Katrina and how it has changed since he used to be with his friends as a bachelor earlier. Vicky revealed that they celebrated with their friends. He said, "Last year was the first birthday after marriage, and we again celebrated with friends. Katrina is also in that group now, so we all celebrated together." Kapil then asked if Katrina plans his birthday, to which Vicky replied, "Bahut karti hai."

He further added, "Hum dono mei Katrina planner hai. Itna mera dimag nahi chalta jitna wahan planning ho jati hai." Kapil instantly quipped, "Kyunki aapne main planning kr li na, shaadi wali. Wo main hai."

Work front

After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur. He has teamed up with Meghna Gulzar after Raazi. He will be seen essaying the role of Sam Manekshaw in the film. It also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. Reportedly, Vicky will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan.