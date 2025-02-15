Vicky Kaushal spoils Katrina Kaif with heartfelt gesture on Valentine’s Day; we’re all manifesting love like theirs

February 14, 2025, marked Valentine’s Day. Many Bollywood celebrities offered a peek into their celebrations with their significant others. Katrina Kaif shared a glimpse of her husband Vicky Kaushal’s heartfelt gesture on the special occasion. He spoiled her by giving her beautiful flowers. It just makes us manifest a love like theirs.

On Valentine’s Day, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories and shared a pretty picture of herself. Wearing a white t-shirt with her hair left open and no makeup on her face, Katrina sported a sweet smile. A bouquet of red roses was kept next to her. The actress captioned it, “Happy Valentine’s” with a heart.

In another story, Katrina posted a photo of a plate containing four heart-shaped macarons. It was presumably taken at her balcony as the sunset was visible in the background.

Katrina Kaif’s stories on Valentine’s Day:

Earlier in the day, Katrina Kaif also showered love on her husband Vicky Kaushal in her review for his latest movie, Chhaava. She watched the period drama on February 13 at the special screening in Mumbai. The couple looked like royalty as they graced the event in their ethnic attire.

In her review, Katrina stated, “What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.” She lauded director Laxman Utekar and revealed that she wanted to watch the film again.

Advertisement

Coming to her husband, Kat expressed, “You truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…”

She also praised producer Dinesh Vijan’s vision and the performances of the rest of the cast.

After Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal has the magnum opus Love & War and Mahavatar in his lineup. Katrina Kaif’s fans are eagerly awaiting the announcements of her upcoming projects. She is supposed to star in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, but that road trip movie is currently on hold.