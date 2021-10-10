Vicky Kaushal SPOTTED in his rugged avatar having a gala time with his parents on Sunday afternoon; PICS

Vicky Kaushal is currently in the headlines ever since the trailer of his upcoming biopic Sardar Uddham has been released. The actor will be seen portraying the role of a revolutionary in the film. Well, apart from this Vicky grabs eyeballs for his rumoured love affair with Katrina Kaif too. Well, the actor was spotted in the city today with his parents and he looked dashing as ever. The highlight of his looks were his matching cap and shoes.

In the pictures, we can see Vicky Kaushal wearing his light blue denim jeans that were ripped in several places and he paired them with a nice white shirt. Well, a white shirt and blue denim can never go wrong. He wore a black coloured mask to cover his face. He also wore a brown matching cap with matching shoes. It looks like he was out on a lunch date with his parents. The actor greeted the paps nicely and posed with his thumbs up.

Take a look:

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham is an upcoming biographical film on the life of a revolutionary freedom fighter of the same name. He is best known in the pages of history for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London for avenging the heinous event of Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The movie is all set for an OTT release via Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.

To note, Vicky will be seen playing the titular role in Sardar Udham and he had grabbed massive attention for his performance in the trailer. In fact, he will also be sporting a turbaned look for the first time onscreen. Apart from Sardar Udham, Vicky is also working on Aditya Dhar directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama wherein he will play the titular role opposite Sara Ali Khan.

