Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur was extensively shot across 13 Indian locations for THIS reason

Meghna Gulzar's biographical drama Sam Bahadur has created an immense stir amongst the audience ever since its teaser was released earlier, on the 13th of October. Fans will see actor Vicky Kaushal envelop himself in the character of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the movie. Popping an eyebrow-raising fact from the film, it is now being reported that the film was extensively shot across 13 different locations in India. To know the reason behind it, keep reading!

Sam Bahadur was shot across 13 Indian locations: Report

The movie starring Vicky Kaushal has been highly anticipated. Recently, a report by ETimes spilled some beans on the shooting details of the film, disclosing that Sam Bahadur was shot across 13 varied Indian locations, which includes Mumbai, Pahalgam, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Delhi, Pataudi, Pinjore/Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ooty, Coonoor, Patiala, Dehradun and Lonavala/Pune.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen portraying the character of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film and the report further digs into the reason why the shooting locations were so varied. Reportedly, it was done to ensure the capture of every moment of the life journey of the Field Marshal. Another reason for the chosen shoot locations is said to be highlighting his contribution to Five Wars.

Who was Sam Manekshaw? Let’s find out

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Indian Army's chief of staff during the India and Pakistan war which took place back in 1971. He was also the first Indian to be upgraded to the field marshal’s rank. His four-decade-long career saw him witnessing five wars and subsequently, he was honored with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan by the government.

More about Sam Bahadur

Penned by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub alongside Kaushal. Announced back in 2021 on Sam Manekshaw's 107th birth anniversary, the movie marks the second collaboration between Vicky and Meghna after 2018’s Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi.

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Vicky Kaushal shot with real army personnel in Meghna Gulzar's directorial?