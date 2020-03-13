Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh's release date gets postponed to next year; Read Details

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead was slated to release in October this year.

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, is on a roll these days. After winning hearts with his versatility in movies, the actor has some more interesting movies in the pipeline. Among these, Vicky’s upcoming historical drama Sardar Udham Singh has been creating a lot of buzz in the town. The superstar has been roped in to play the titular role in Shoojit Sircar directorial and the fans can’t keep calm to see him in the role of a martyr on the big screen.

However, looks like the audience has to wait a little longer to witness Vicky’s performance as Sardar Udham Singh as the movie has been postponed for release. To note, the movie was said to hit the screens on October 2 this year earlier. The announcement was made by Rising Sun Films who revealed that the movie will be hitting the screens on January 15, 2021. In an official statement released by the production house read, “On March 13th 1940, #SardarUdham singlehandedly assassinated Michael O' Dwyer in London to honour the lives lost at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. His story deserves justice onscreen too. Starring Vicky Kaushal, we will now see you in cinemas on 15th January 2021!”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has begun his preparation for ’s upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht. Apart from Vicky, the movie will also feature , , Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

