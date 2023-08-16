Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike marks the return of Hindi films in Manipur; Details inside

After a long span of 23 years, Manipur has welcomed back Hindi films in its cinema halls. The long-awaited reopening of the silver screen commenced with a special screening of Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film featured Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

It is heartwarming to see that Manipur is resurrecting the cinema culture after 23 years, and the first film to be screened was Uri: The Surgical Strike, a film directed by Aditya Dhar. The event was held in Churachandpur village of Manipur.

Hmar Students Association (HSA), an organization that has been opposing the two-decade long ban on Hindi films, finally raised the curtain. For further context, the ban was instituted in the year 2000 by the Revolutionary People’s Front, a significant political arm of the People’s Liberation Army which is a Meitei terror group.

Then the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, which basically represents the voice of the Kuki tribes, put forward their stance in favour of the screening of the film. Heartwarmingly, just before the film was about to begin, the air became charged with patriotism as the national anthem of the country resounded through the open-air theatre.

The last Hindi film that was publicly screened in Manipur was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the year 1998. The film was a Karan Johar directorial and it starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol in lead roles. Later on, the ban which began in 2000, saw the rebels burn thousands of Hindi video and audio cassettes and CDs in order to show that Hindi cinema is a threat to the state's language and culture.

But as they say, “It’s better to be late than never,” after 23 years, one of the popular Hindi films was screened in Manipur, and the event was even more special because it aligned with the spirit of Independence Day and also symbolised the resilience of the people of Manipur.

About Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal gained popularity after delivering a wonderful performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. Now, Kaushal is all set for Sam Bahadur which is a Meghna Gulzar directorial and The Great Indian Family which will be produced under Yash Raj Films.