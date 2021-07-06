Vicky Kaushal starts Tuesday with a birthday wish for Ranveer Singh and a selfie before filming

Snapping a sunny car selfie on a Tuesday morning, Vicky Kaushal donned a mask as the soft sunrays hit his face. Check it out below.

Vicky Kaushal is a busy man and makes sure to prioritise. On Tuesday, the actor did just that as he wished his friend, colleague and Bollywood compatriot on his birthday. Sharing a photo of Ranveer on his Instagram Story, Vicky called the eccentric fashionista a 'champ' as he wrote, "Happy Birthday champ." Apart from the wish, Vicky also dropped a selfie as he was off to shoot his next project.

Snapping a sunny car selfie on a Tuesday morning, Vicky donned a mask as the soft sunrays hit his face. His highlighted hair was particularly notice worthy as it looked well styled. The Uri actor used emojis to caption the picture and was not too happy about the sunny weather that has engulfed Mumbai during the monsoon season in the last few days. He also hinted that he was off for filming and looks like Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwathama is next on his schedule.

Before he could get busy with his shoot, Vicky made sure to wish Ranveer on his 36th birthday. Check out Vicky Kaushal's Tuesday posts:

Meanwhile, Vicky recently became the proud owner of a slick new Range Rover. He even shared the good news on social media and was all smiles as he posed next to the high performing car. Parked near his residence, he looked elated as he welcomed home his "buddy". Sharing the photo, Vicky captioned it, "Welcome Home buddy! Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience." Click on the link below to see the photo.

