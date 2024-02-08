Vicky Kaushal suffers injury while shooting an intense action sequence for Chhava

It is quite common for Bollywood actors to get injured on set while shooting for a stunt scene. Several actors in the past have gotten hurt and the latest name to get added to this list is that of Vicky Kaushal. The actor has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty and one of them is Chhava. After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke the actor collaborated with Laxman Utekar once again for this film and unfortunately, he got injured on the sets.

Vicky Kaushal to rest for the next couple of weeks

As per reports, Vicky Kaushal was shooting for an intense action sequence for Chhava. It is there that he suffered an injury. We saw a video of the star with a plastered left arm getting out of his car and heading to his house. It is said that the actor will now be resting and taking care of his hand for the next couple of weeks and then resume the shoot. Ever since the video of him with an injured arm has surfaced on social media, fans have been pouring well wishes for the actor.

About Chhava

Reportedly, this movie, titled Chhava, features a talented cast, including Vicky Kaushal playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale. The film also emphasizes the important character of Aurangzeb.

Rashmika Mandanna wraps shooting Chhava

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram story to announce that she has finished shooting for Laxman Utekar's action period film Chhava. She wrote: "2 days ago was my wrap for Chhava..It took me two days to get myself to accept it..This film is all love! The crew, the cast, the story, the costumes, the vibe, the sets, the visuals, the dialogues..everything! It is all LOVE"

In her next story, the actress praised her co-star Vicky Kaushal and wrote, "it’s been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you."

