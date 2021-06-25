Vicky Kaushal sweats it out during his early morning Capoeira session; Shares a video

Gym-freak Vicky Kaushal's new morning workout session has inspired us. Check it out below.

Known for his well-trained body and acting skills, Vicky Kaushal has surely left us stunned with his physical transformation. Fitness enthusiast shared a glimpse of his Ginga workout with his fans through a gram post. Inspiring others with his active routine, the actor wrote, “Rise and learn”. Vicky’s unique yet intense regular workouts session has helped him gain some rock-solid muscles. The recent clip by the actor hooked his followers. One of his fans said, “Killing it man!”. Another Instagram follower wrote, “Morning motivation”.

Vicky’s fitness trainer Mustafa Radhieka Ahmed also shared the same video on his account and captioned it, "In sync for life with the one and only immortal.” ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ fame Vicky Kaushal enjoys a massive following on his social media handles. He keeps engaging his fans with regular updates. The actor, who has several projects lined up, last shared a black and white picture on the photo-sharing application. Talking about the actor’s workout session. Recently, Vicky also shared a short video of himself doing box jumps. He surely nailed the difficulty level.

Take a look:

Up next, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in ‘Sardar Udham Singh’. The actor is also busy with Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, which is likely to hit floors later this year. Vicky will also be featured in the drama-thriller ‘Sam Bahadur’ directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actor will play the lead role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the upcoming movie.

