Vicky Kaushal sweetly hugs Love & War co-stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as they exit Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday party: WATCH

Love & War is one of the most highly anticipated movies in Bollywood ever since its announcement. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is bringing together the stellar cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The team united for the director’s birthday party. Vicky was seen sweetly hugging his co-actors as they exited.

On February 24, 2025, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday party in Mumbai. In their exit video shared by the paparazzi, the trio posed together along with their director. All of them smiled for the cameras as paps screamed Love & War and made for an epic frame.

As they bid goodbye to each other, the lead actors hugged the birthday boy. Vicky, who has worked with Alia and Ranbir in Raazi and Sanju respectively, embraced them warmly. Their camaraderie was extremely infectious and will raise your excitement for their movie.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal exit Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday party:

Coming to their outfits, Vicky Kaushal donned an all-black look with a full-sleeved t-shirt and pants. Ranbir Kapoor paired his blue shirt with white pants and Alia Bhatt wore a white top with matching pants. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was seen in a black kurta and white pajama.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal talked about collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time. He said, “To see him working, he is really somebody who has such mastery over what he does. His films are always special, his films are always unique – the world he creates, the dynamics he creates between characters is amazing. There is so much to learn from him.”

Regarding working with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor again, Vicky shared, “I have great comfort in working with Ranbir and Alia. They are very easy actors, incredibly talented. So, it’s fun on the sets.”

Love & War was officially announced in 2024. The film was initially set to arrive on Christmas 2025 but was later pushed to March 20, 2026. The story will revolve around a love triangle set in the backdrop of war.