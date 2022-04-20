Vicky Kaushal takes a refreshing dip in the cool waters of Ganga in Rishikesh; Watch

Vicky Kaushal is one of the hottest hunks in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on Instagram. He gained recognition with Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 acclaimed drama Masaan and later, starred in many Bollywood films, including Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, among others. Recently, the actor headed to Mussoorie to start shooting for his next project which is backed by Karan Johar and will also feature Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.

Earlier today, the actor shared a video on his social media from Rishikesh, in which he is seen taking a dip in the Ganga. Sharing the video, the Sardar Udham actor captioned it as, "Har Har Gange #Rishikesh," alongside a folded hands emoji. The video begins with Vicky emerging from the river while his body is immersed within and his hands folded and eyes shut as he offers his prayers. In the background, one can hear Raghav Juyal's song Zindagi Zindabad playing. The actor's post captivated his fans’ hearts and they bombarded the comment section with compliments. Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on his post.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Shashank Khaitan's comedy film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, which will release in June 2022. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie with Sara Ali Khan. Apart from this, he will also star in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

