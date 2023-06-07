Vicky Kaushal terms marriage to Katrina Kaif as ‘parantha weds pancakes’; Find out why

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently enjoying the huge success of his film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, recently spoke about his wife and actress Katrina Kaif. They are one of the most loved couples in town. After keeping their relationship under wraps, Vicky and Katrina officially announced it by sharing their dreamy wedding pictures. They got married in December 2021. Recently, during the promotion of his film, Vicky said that his marriage to Katrina is like 'parantha weds pancakes'.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif loves paranthas made by his mom

Recently, while speaking to News Tak, Vicky was asked if his wife Katrina likes to eat parantha considering she is a health and fitness freak. The actor revealed that she loves paranthas made by his mom. Vicky said, "Our marriage is paranthas weds pancakes. They are the same only. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas." He added, "Even she eats parathas. She loves mom ke haath ke paranthe."

During the interview, Vicky was also asked if he would recommend a love marriage or arranged marriage, now that he has been married for more than a year, he said that love is important in any relationship. Vicky shared, "Love is important, marriage could be love or arranged. Understanding and compassion are important. It is important to understand that they are a different person, you are a different person and you have to come to an understanding as a couple. She doesn’t have to agree with me fully, and I don’t have to agree with her always. If that understanding exists, it doesn’t matter if the marriage is arranged or love. It should give happiness to the family, and to them most importantly."

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is helmed by Laxman Utekar and it also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. It hit theatres on June 2 and since then it has been enjoying a positive response at the box office. Today, Vicky and Sara were seen celebrating the success of their film with the media in the city.

