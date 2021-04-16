Vicky Kaushal tests negative for COVID 19; Confirms the news with a smiling pic

Vicky Kaushal has shared a new pic of himself as he has managed to beat the Coronavirus.

It hasn’t been long when Vicky Kaushal made the headlines after he had tested positive for COVID 19. According to media reports, the Masaan actor had contracted the deadly virus while shooting for one of his upcoming projects and had been in home quarantine ever since. Needless to say, his massive fan following was quite worried about his health and had been sending recovery wishes to him. And now, the Raazi actor has shared his health update which has come as a sigh of relief for his fans.

As per the recent update, Vicky has tested negative for COVID 19. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor shared the big news with his fans on social media and shared a smiling pic of himself. In the pic, Vicky was dressed in a grey coloured t-shirt was flaunting a bearded look with his curly hair and was all smiles as he posed for the camera in the balcony. He had captioned the image as “Negative” along with a hugging face emoticon. Undoubtedly, Vicky is over the moon as he has managed to beat the deadly virus.

Earlier, Vicky’s Raazi co-star had also tested positive for COVID 19 and had managed to beat it early this week. In fact, the actor’s co-star from Mr Lele, Bhumi Pednekar is also battling the virus for quite some time now. To note, Vicky and Bhumi are coming together for the second time after Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship for Shashank Khaitan directorial Mr Lele.

