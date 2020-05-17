Vicky Kaushal thanks everyone for making his 'quarantine birthday' special; Says 'It's worth the hype'

Vicky Kaushal has expressed his gratitude towards everyone for making his birthday special. Check out his latest Instagram post.

Vicky Kaushal turned a year older yesterday i.e. on 16th May 2020 and wishes poured in for him from all over the country. The 32-year old actor who had earlier appeared in many critically acclaimed movies won millions of hearts last year with his stellar performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike. His dialogue ‘How’s the Josh’ literally gave the audience goosebumps for all the obvious reasons. Vicky is now completely overwhelmed after receiving so much love on his birthday.

The Masaan actor has penned down a long and sweet note for all his loved ones and fans on social media. Here’s what he writes, “This birthday is the one, I’ll always remember. Homemade cakes, virtual parties with friends across continents… Never knew not doing dishes and dusting for a day could make me feel like a king.” He further writes, “Met no one, but connected with so many. Every call, every message, every poem, all the posts, the sketches, the artwork and what not… It all really made me feel special. All thanks to you, the big family that I’m blessed to be a part of. Man! Quarantine Birthday is so worth the hype.”

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s post below:

On the work front, Vicky’s last release was the horror drama Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. He is currently gearing up for his next movie which is the biopic titled Sardar Udham Singh in which he portrays the titular role. Vicky is also a part of ’s Takht that has an ensemble cast including , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

