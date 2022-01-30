Vicky Kaushal thanks internet for spamming him with a hilarious Team India meme

Vicky Kaushal is surely a ‘happy munda’ ever since his wedding with actor Katrina Kaif. The star often takes to social media to share funny clips and videos of himself to entertain his fans. However, on Sunday it was his Instagram family who kept the Uri star entertained. It so happened that his fans spammed him with a hilarious Team India that will surely leave you in splits.

On Sunday, Indian U19 Cricket Team played against Bangladesh and while flashing the scoreboard online, coincidentally Vicky Kaushal’s name popped on the screen. As soon as it caught viewers’ attention, they began spamming Vicky with the hilarious meme. Replying to the same, the actor wrote, “Thank you internet for spamming me with this today. Best wishes Team India U19.”

Take a look at it below:

In terms of work, On January 27, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming movie. Although the title of this Laxman Utekar film has not been finalized yet, Vicky Kaushal said, “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!!” He continued, “Thank you to the entire team for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!”

