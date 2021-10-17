Vicky Kaushal thanks Shoojit Sircar for Sardar Udham Singh; Remembers late actor Irrfan Khan

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh has finally been released on the digital platform. The film is based on the time during India's independence and has been doing well. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the revolutionary drama was in news for a quite long time. For a long time, the actor was seen promoting the film a lot and even many celebrities were also seen arriving at the screening too. Vicky’s look was very much grabbing in the film. The film is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Today, the actor took to his social handle and wrote a heartfelt note for his director and thanked him for offering the film. He even remembered the late actor Irrfan Khan. He wrote, “Thank You @shoojitsircar Sir for taking me back in time and making me meet your #SardarUdham. An experience that took a lot out of me and gave a lot more in return. This one’s for the two friends that you always wish to keep alive, Udham Singh and Irrfan Saab.”

Along with the post, he even shared a series of behind the scene pictures where Shoojit is seen explaining him the role.