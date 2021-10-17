Vicky Kaushal thanks Shoojit Sircar for Sardar Udham Singh; Remembers late actor Irrfan Khan
Today, the actor took to his social handle and wrote a heartfelt note for his director and thanked him for offering the film. He even remembered the late actor Irrfan Khan. He wrote, “Thank You @shoojitsircar Sir for taking me back in time and making me meet your #SardarUdham. An experience that took a lot out of me and gave a lot more in return. This one’s for the two friends that you always wish to keep alive, Udham Singh and Irrfan Saab.”
Along with the post, he even shared a series of behind the scene pictures where Shoojit is seen explaining him the role.
Take a look at the post here:
To note, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April 1919. A large crowd had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab to protest against the arrest of pro-Indian independence leaders The then British General Dyer had surrounded the Bagh with his soldiers and ordered to shoot at the crowd. Sardar Udham Singh had killed him.
