Vicky Kaushal trains hard as he nails a deadlift while working out and leaves fans inspired; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share an inside video from his workout session at the gym. The Immortal Ashwatthama actor is sweating it out to train for his upcoming sci-fi flick.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is hard at work as he prepares for his role in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actor will be seen in the lead of the sci-fi film and for it, he is bulking up at the gym. From sweating it out to learning horse-riding to honing Archery skills, Vicky is doing it all. And recently, he shared a video on social media from his workout session where he nailed a perfect deadlift at the gym with his trainer.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky shared a video in which he was seen sweating it out. He is seen lifting heavyweights from the ground up to his knees and then dropping it on the ground. Fans got a glimpse of the strength with which the URI actor lifted the weights and nailed the deadlift. He is seen clad in a black tee with matching sweatpants and sneakers. Vicky also is seen sporting a cap and workout gear in the video.

As his trainer instructed in the background, Vicky followed and then nailed the deadlift. The actor seemed to be fully charged up to give it his all as he preps for his ambitious project.

Take a look:

For the film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Vicky will reportedly train in various forms of martial arts. Further, he will be seen essaying the role of a superhero in the film. The first posters were released back in January and left fans excited about the project. Besides this, Vicky also has Sardar Udham Singh with director Shoojit Sircar. He also is expected to begin work with Kiara Advani on Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal & Kiara Advani start shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr. Lele; Read Deets

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Share your comment ×