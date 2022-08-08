Vicky Kaushal transforms into Sam Manekshaw as he begins filming for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and skilled actors among a current lot of stars in Bollywood. Ever since Vicky announced that he will be stepping into the role of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw in the biopic, Sam Bahudar has left his fans excited ever since. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will also feature Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. Now, the makers have announced the shooting of Sam Bahadar has kickstarted today.

Meghna Gulzar, director of Sam Bahadur shared the behind-the-scenes video on her social media handle and wrote: "Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey...#Samबहादुर Now Filming. We are thankful for your continued support @indianarmy.adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy @jehanmanekshaw @bottlesidlemind and the Manekshaw family." This video begins with Vicky's transformation as Sam Bahadur to their table read sessions. It also shows a glimpse of the journey they are about to embark on and the value they are bringing to present the life of the honourable Sam Manekshaw.

Check it out:

In 2021, on Sam Manekshaw's birth anniversary, Kaushal announced Sam Bahadur along with a video that was voiced by Gulzar. While Vicky will be bringing the protagonist’s character to life, Sanya will play his wife, Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima will be stepping into the shoes of Indira Gandhi, the country’s first female Prime Minister.

Talking about the film, Vicky expressed his excitement and said that he is fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to the country. "There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today," he added. The film is slated to hit theatres in 2023.

