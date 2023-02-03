Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk join forces for Dharma Productions-Prime Video’s film; Deets INSIDE

This year, we are all set to witness a lot of fresh on-screen pairings and collaborations in Bollywood movies. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk are all set to star together for the first time in Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime Video’s yet-untitled movie, directed by Anand Tiwari. In the past year, the stars shared numerous BTS pictures from their shoot, and while not a lot of details were known, fans were intrigued to find out more about the film. Now, Karan Johar and Dharma Productions have officially announced the movie through social media posts, and have shared its theatrical release date. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk to star in Anand Tiwari's untitled next

On Friday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to announce a ‘new movie’ starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. He wrote, “Bringing together the three powerhouses of talent - Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri led by the deft vision of director Anand Tiwari. Look out for the blast coming your way as this film makes its way to the theatres this August 25." The official announcement of the film left fans super-excited! Zoya Akhtar reacted to the post and dropped a smiley emoji, while Shweta Bachchan commented, “Woo hoo all the best guys x.” Check out the post below!

This yet-to-be-titled movie has been produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. It marks the second collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions, after Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, which will release on July 7. When Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri shot for the movie in Croatia Last year in June 2022, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri had been shooting for this movie in Croatia. They were joined by choreographer Farah Khan, who posted a fun video in which they were seen recreating an iconic Shah Rukh Khan song with the film’s crew. The video shows Vicky sitting beside Triptii, Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari, and other members from the film’s crew, and dancing to SRK’s song Tumse Milke Dil Ka from the 2004 movie Main Hoon Naa, along with Farah Khan.

Vicky Kaushal recently had a special appearance in Anurag Kashyap’s film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Before that, he was seen in Govinda Naam Mera, starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri was seen in the Netflix film Qala with Babil Khan. Ammy Virk was last seen in Kabir Khan’s 83.

