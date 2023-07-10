Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri starrer Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam gets postponed; Here’s when it will release now

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are all set to be seen in Anand Tiwari's upcoming film, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The trio wrapped up the shoot recently. On July 2, they celebrated the same with the entire team. The movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Recently, the release date of the film got postponed. KJo, Vicky Kaushal, and Triptii Dimri shared the new release date on July 9.

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam will release on THIS date

Taking to their Instagram, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, and Triptii Dimri shared the new release date. Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is set to release on February 23, 2024. It was earlier set to be released on August 25, 2023.

Sharing the new date of release, Karan penned a beautiful message. He wrote, "A film that is exceptionally close to my heart for various reasons…."

He further added, " @anandntiwari, his partner and director of our film is the funniest guy in town with a golden heart! His film reflects both in absolute abundance. I’m so thrilled to collaborate with @vickykaushal09, who I not only admire immensely as an artist but also as a human being of dignity and strength! I can’t wait to direct him one day again soon…We had such a blast in Lust Stories!!!"

The filmmaker ended his note with, "Can’t wait to announce the title of this riot of an entertainer with a beating heart! Heartfelt gratitude to our team and family at @primevideoin for being the most amazing studio and collaborators on this fim….watch this space for more."

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Bohot saare pyaar aur bohot saare entertainment ke saath, aa rahe hain hum. See you all on the big screens on 23rd Feb 2024! Watch this space for more…"

Triptii Dimri shared the same poster and wrote, "This one has my. Couldn't have asked for a better team of people to work with..Experience Loveee..passion.. joy...happiness..laughter and many more emotions with us on 23rd February 2024."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was the first to inform its reader about the title of the film. The title is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's superhit song of the same name. A source earlier told, "The title has a meaning to the subject, which one would know as the makers begin to roll out the promotional assets. The makers got the idea of this title taking cue from the lyrics of an iconic Shah Rukh Khan song – Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam – from Duplicate."

