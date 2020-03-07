Vicky Kaushal is a true gentleman as he fixes ladylove Katrina Kaif's hair at a Holi bash; Watch VIDEO

Vicky Kaushal has been spotted helping Katrina Kaif fix her hair at a recently held Holi bash. The way in which he treats her is all things adorable! Check out the video.

It won’t be wrong to call and Vicky Kaushal the newest couple in B-town. Although they have not made any official announcement about their alleged relationship, their frequent meetings speak otherwise. Well, nobody can save themselves from falling under the radar of the paparazzi and Katrina and Vicky are no different in this matter. Ardent fans and well-wishers have now started demanding to see the two of them together on the big screen!

As we speak of this, Katrina and Vicky have been snapped together by the paparazzi while attending a pre-Holi bash. In the midst of all this, we have come across an unseen video in which the Uri actor is seen helping Katrina fix her hair and it is all things adorable! Vicky is known for his humble nature and the way in which he cares for his ladylove is sufficient to prove the same. Moreover, the two of them are seen grabbing eyeballs two as they arrived at the event while twinning in white attires.

Meanwhile, check out the video which has gone viral on social media now:

Now, we all are eagerly waiting to see the couple together in a movie soon! On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has kick-started this year with the release of his horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship helmed by . The handsome hunk has been praised for his stellar performance in the movie. He is now gearing up for his next project which is the biopic titled Sardar Udham Singh that will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.

