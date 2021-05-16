Vicky Kaushal turns 33: Dad Sham Kaushal says ‘Feel blessed to have a son like u’ with the sweetest picture

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 33rd birthday and dad Sham Kaushal posted a quirky picture on Instagram with a heartwarming message for his son.

One of the biggest stars in the new generation, Vicky Kaushal turns 33 as the fans and fellow celebrities garner him with wishes. Once an assistant director on the sets of Gangs of Wasseypur, Vicky won hearts with his debut film Masaan that came out in 2015. He has also made a cameo as younger Kunal Kapoor in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana releases in 2012. Vicky became a bonafide movie star beyond a great actor when the country lapped him up as Major Vihan Shergill in the 2019 blockbuster URI: The Surgical Strike.

, Kiara Advani, and amongst other movie stars who wished him a happy birthday. Brother Sunny Kaushal gave a slight glimpse of the star as he wished Vicky on Instagram. Vicky’s dad prolific action director Sham Kaushal took to Instagram and posted a rather quirky yet sweet picture of his elder son with a heartwarming note that read, “Happy Birthday Puttar. Feel blessed to have a son like u & may God’s blessings be always with u. Always love & blessings.” A tremendous amount of fans took the comment section and wished the would-be-superstar a happy birthday as they garnered him with wishes and positivity.

Take a look at the post:

Vicky Kaushal has some massive films in the work including Sardar Udham Singh directed by Shoojit Sircar which has been completed in its entirety and awaiting a release date for when the theaters reopen post-pandemic. He has completed shooting for tentatively titled The Great Indian Family with Vijay Krishna Acharya, which is bound to be on a big scale. Takht directed by and Mr. Lele directed by Shashank Khaitan will also begin principal photography soon.

