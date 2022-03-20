Vicky Kaushal turns protective husband to wifey Katrina Kaif, escorts her to car post family dinner; WATCH

The power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif often send their fans into a frenzy every time they make an appearance together or engage in some social media banter. Recently, the actors decided to spend some quality time with their families over the weekend. Vicky and Katrina head out with actress’ mother Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal, his mother, and brother Sunny Kaushal at a restaurant in Worli, Mumbai. Post their dinner, the family stepped out and posed for the shutterbugs.

However, Vicky’s gesture for his ladylove Katrina won everyone’s hearts and netizens can’t stop talking about it. While the lovebirds were seen walking out of the venue, the couple was surrounded by paparazzi as they walked towards their car. The ‘Sardar Udham’ actor turned a protective husband and escorted his wifey to the car. The couple was kind enough to wave for the paps before stepping inside their vehicle. Well, we must say Vicky is a perfect gentleman! Netizens rushed to social media and complimented Vicky’s gesture. One of the social media users wrote, “Vicky is husband material. the way he cares for his wife #vickat”, another one said, “Vicky is a pure soul”.

Click HERE to watch.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera as he collaborates with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will mark the Sardar Udham actor’s second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar. Whereas, Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, Jee Le Zaraa and Phone Bhoot in her pipeline.

Also Read: It’s a get-together: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s families catch up for weekend dinner; PICS

