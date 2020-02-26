Vicky Kaushal Upcoming Movies 2020: After Bhoot, here is a list of the actor's film line ups for the year

Vicky Kaushal Upcoming Movies 2020: Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line up of films for the years to come, and 2020 is going to be one productive year for the Bhoot actor.

Vicky Kaushal made his big-screen debut with Masaan, and while the actor did not rise to instant fame, his stints following the movie have lead to the actor garnering quite the attention. 2019 turned out to be a great year for the actor as his film, Uri: The Surgical Strike has gone on to become one of his finest films, and also one of the highest-grossing films as well. And with the new year here, the actor has an interesting line up of films ahead as well.

While he has added 2019 on a high, 2020 seems to have started off on a rather dull note with his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship having tanked at the box office of sorts. The movie did not receive a very high start, and over the days, it only went down as far as the numbers are concerned. None the less, the year ahead does have some great films with promising content for the actor, so we thought we'd give you a quick run-through.

Here's a list of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies in 2020:

1. Sardar Udham Singh

Vicky is all set to play the titular role in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. The movie will narrate the story of the Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated General Dyer for the massacre caused at the Jallianawala Bagh back in the pre-Independence era. The movie is slated for a release on October 2, 2020, and sure looks like an impressive watch.

2. Sam Manekshaw Biopic

The movie will also see the actor take on the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biopic, the first look of which was shared on his death anniversary itself. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie, as she says, will not simply trace the events of his life, but will have an interesting narrative with story telling, a view of the soldier, the man, and the Field Marshal.

