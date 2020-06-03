Vicky Kaushal urges fans to stay safe as he hopes the first showers don’t bring too much drama; See Photo

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of him sitting on a chair at his balcony while gazing outside as Mumbai witnessed its first drizzles and light rains on Tuesday.

The year 2020 has not started on a good note for everyone. The coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage among all the citizens around the world. And due to the increase in the number of cases in India, the lockdown has extended till June 30th, however, movements for a limited time period has been allowed and certain norms have been decided in every state. Due to the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor is spending his quarantine period with his brother Sunny Kaushal at home. From flipping eggs to turning a hairstylist, the Kaushal brothers are giving major sibling goals.

Everyone has become quite active on social media. But it is also being used as a medium to spread messages thereby making people aware of the dangers of this deadly virus and the precautionary measures that can be followed to avoid it. And now, with reports of Cyclone Nisarga hitting in Mumbai today, everyone has been urging people to stay safe. As Mumbai witnessed its first drizzles and light rains on Tuesday, Vicky shared a photo of him sitting on a chair at his balcony while gazing outside. Sharing his thoughts about the Cyclone and urging everyone to stay safe, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor wrote, "Hoping these first showers only bring relief and joy and not too much drama. Stay safe guys!"

(Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's latest photo with a dog draws attention of Paatal Lok fans: He's safe from Hathoda Tyagi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors next month. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×