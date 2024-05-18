Vicky Kaushal vibing to Punjabi ‘Sick track’ in gym will surely get your weekend josh high: WATCH

Vicky Kaushal is one handsome munda that the internet has been crushing on even before he got married to Katrina Kaif. The actor always manages to make our hearts melt with his charm and we bet the fans have absolutely no complaints.

Recently, he shared a video of him vibing at the gym on a Punjabi track and we cannot stop looking at him. It looks like the internet has a new song to add to their playlist for their workout sessions. And also, we are sure there must be so many girls wondering how lucky Katrina is!

Vicky Kaushal vibing at the gym

Vicky Kaushal can be seen in an all-black attire. He is wearing a black tee over black shorts, sporting his fully grown beard, and has a ponytail. From the video, he seems to be in the gym and looks like he has a new track for his workouts.

The actor is vibing to Karan Aujla’s Winning Speech, and the Sardar Udham actor owns this song and how! His smile and his beefed-up body added to the charm of this song.

Check out the video: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal meets fans in London during his birthday vacation with Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has been away from the limelight for a long time now. She is reportedly in London and Vicky keeps travelling to and fro to be able to spend time with her. It was the Masaan actor’s birthday recently and a user on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared a couple of pictures of him interacting with fans outside a French restaurant in London.

Advertisement

In the photos, Vicky is seen wearing a black t-shirt and pants with a matching jacket. Vicky also sported long hair and a beard, which is his look for the recently wrapped film Chhaava. He struck a pose alongside a group of men with a smile.

The location tagged in the photos was the La Petite Maison restaurant in London. As per the X user, these pictures were taken yesterday, May 16, on Vicky’s birthday.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

The actor is all geared up for his next film, Chhaava. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also features Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. The actor recently wrapped up the film. Apart from this, he also has Bad News alongside Triptii Dimri and Amy Virk.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal celebrates birthday with Katrina Kaif in London; actor obliges fans with PICS outside restaurant