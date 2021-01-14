Vicky Kaushal wants Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hum' title song to be played as he poses with his 'best buds'; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share a cute photo while posing with his best friends. The actor revealed the song he feels would be perfect to be played in the background of his photo and netizens could not have agreed more.

Actor Vicky Kaushal often wins the internet with his quirky posts on social media. From sharing cool selfies to dropping glimpses from his time at home, the URI actor has kept fans entertained all through last year, even during the pandemic. And now, he has gone ahead and dropped yet another adorable photo with his close pals on social media with an even cute caption. The URI star is extremely close to his buddies and every once in a while, shares photos with them.

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Vicky shared a photo in which he along with his 5 other best friends could be seen striking a picture-perfect pose. In the photo, while the ladies from his group sat on chairs in the front, the guys including Vicky stood behind them and posed. As they all smiled and posed for the photo, the actor wished if a song from Amitabh Bachchan's film, Hum was playing in the background as he felt it would sum up the photo with his best buds.

He expressed this wish in his caption. Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, "Cue ‘Hum’ title track. #bestbuds." In the photo, Vicky is seen clad in a mustard tee with jeans while his friends too opted for casual looks.

Take a look at Vicky's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky recently unveiled the first look poster of his sci-fi film, The Immortal Ashwatthama on URI: The Surgical Strike's second anniversary. The film will star Vicky in a superhero avatar. It is helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Besides this, Vicky will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

